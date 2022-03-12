Juventus youngster identified as the next player that could break into the first team

Juventus has one of the best youth teams in Italian football and there are several talents on display in our under-23s.

Some have been sent out on loan to other clubs to further their development and earn the required first-team experience.

Some have remained with our Serie C side and have continued to impress.

Max Allegri is happy to give chances to any player he believes will make an impact on his first team.

Calciomercato claims the next player we could see in the first team lineup is Diego Stramaccioni.

The 21-year-old Italian has been impressive for the Juve under-23.

His performance for them has earned him a chance to train with the club’s senior players in recent weeks.

The report claims he has impressed so much that he has made the squad for Juve’s last three matches.

This signals that he is very close to earning a place on the field with the first team.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is not famous for handing first-team chances to youth players in the Juventus squad, but that doesn’t paint an accurate picture.

The Juve boss has given chances to Luca Pellegrini this season and has his eyes on more players.

If Stramaccioni continues to develop well, we could see him play for the team sooner than we all expect.