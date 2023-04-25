Juventus youngster Iling-Junior confesses his passion for Arsenal and names his football idol

This season, several Juventus Next Gen starlets have made their way to the club’s first team, including exciting young Englishman Samuel Iling-Junior.

The 19-year-old signed for the Bianconeri in 2020, initially joining the club’s Primavera squad. Last summer, he earned a promotion to the Next Gen squad, but his time with Massimo Brambilla’s squad proved to be brief, as Max Allegri decided to hand him a regular spot with the senior squad.

Recently, DAZN aired a documentary on the Old Lady’s Next Gen squad, and the young winger revealed which club he grew up supporting, and it may come as a surprise to some.

Despite spending time in Chelsea’s youth ranks, Iling-Junior confessed his love to their London rivals Arsenal.

Therefore, the young man grew up idolizing Gunners legend Thierry Henry whom he considers his football role model.

“I lived in London near Arsenal’s Highbury stadium,” said the young English starlet as published by ilBianconero.

“At the age of seven I went to Chelsea to join the youth academy, then at 16 I signed for Juventus.

“I’ve seen many Arsenal matches, so playing at the Emirates Stadium with Juventus was special for me.”

“My idol? Thierry Henry, because I supported Arsenal.”

The Bianconeri met the Gunners for a Friendly test last December. Allegri’s men won 2-0, with Iling-Junior scoring against his beloved club in the 90th minute.