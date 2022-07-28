Juventus has several new players in their squad this summer, including those who have been signed earlier but just returned after a loan spell at their previous teams.

One of them is Nicolo Rovella whom the Bianconeri bought from Genoa at the start of last year.

The midfielder was allowed to stay with the Griffin until this summer before he finally returned to Juve.

He is one of several impressive young midfielders in the squad now alongside Nicolo Fagioli who also spent last season out on loan.

The injury to Paul Pogba may have opened the door for some of them to get playing chances and that could be Rovella.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the midfielder has had a good pre-season, and he has impressed Max Allegri.

This could prompt the manager to keep him in Turin and make him a member of his first team.

Juve FC Says

Rovella remains one of the exciting players in our squad, and the midfielder probably needs to stay.

If he leaves Juve, he might have more chances to play and further his development.

However, he might be the best cover we can have for his position in case of injury or suspension.