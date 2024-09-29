Jonas Rouhi earned his first professional start for Juventus against Genoa. How did he perform?

The defender has been one of Juve’s most promising young talents and needed playing time after impressing Thiago Motta in training.

The Bianconeri manager has been giving opportunities to the club’s best youngsters, and they have mostly impressed.

Rouhi has seen the likes of Samuel Mbangula and Nicolo Savona earn praise for their strong performances when given chances in the senior team, and he hoped to follow in their footsteps.

However, his performance against Genoa was average, leading La Gazzetta dello Sport to write, “Rouhi has shown that he is not yet mature enough for the leap.”

Motta will continue to develop the youngster, and there’s a good chance we will see him in a Juventus shirt again before the season ends.

Juve FC Says

Youngsters need patience and we must show confidence in them to allow them to develop and reach their full potential.

Rouhi is no different and the more games he plays, the better he will become, so now is not the time to criticise him, but instead we need to support him and he will get better.