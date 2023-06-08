Juventus youngster is out of the Italy squad for U21 Euros

According to Football Italia, Juventus forward Moise Kean has been omitted from the Italy squad for the upcoming U21 European Championship. Kean departed from the camp for undisclosed reasons, and his absence was notable when the initial squad for the tournament was announced.

Coach Paolo Nicolato has selected a preliminary group of 28 players from various Italian clubs, which will eventually be reduced to 23 before the competition commences. Despite Kean’s struggles to score consistently last season, he is still considered one of Italy’s top young strikers and could have been a valuable asset to the national team in the tournament.

Italy’s U21 team is set to face France, Norway, and Switzerland in Group D, with the goal of achieving success even in Kean’s absence. Meanwhile, Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Rovella have made the squad and will be hoping to secure a place in the final lineup as they represent their country.

Juve FC Says

Kean struggled in the last campaign, which might be why he is not going to the Euros.

The striker needs to get as much rest as he can before the preparation for the new season begins because we need him to be in his best form.

We cannot afford to struggle in front of the goal the way we did last season and that requires him to help the team with more goals when everyone returns for 2023/2024.