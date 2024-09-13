Kenan Yildiz remains one of the most promising teenagers in world football, and he has recently been recognised as the most experienced teenager in Serie A.

He made his debut for Juventus late last season and continued to secure playing time under two different managers.

Thiago Motta has placed Yildiz at the heart of his project at the Allianz Stadium, and he now proudly wears Juve’s number 10 shirt.

Yildiz is consistently improving, and there is widespread belief that he will fulfill the expectations set for him at Juventus.

He also featured prominently for Turkey at Euro 2024, establishing himself as one of their key players.

This has led the CIES Football Observatory to rank him among the most experienced teenagers globally.

Yildiz is currently ranked 15th worldwide, according to their assessment of player experience levels.

He is the highest-ranked teenager in Italy, highlighting his significant status on the global stage.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been one of the finest youngsters we have groomed since he broke into the team, and we expect him to continue to develop well under Thiago Motta.

He has more responsibility on the team now, and it will be great to see how he handles them.