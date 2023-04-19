Juventus youngster Koni De Winter suffers major injury blow

Following an impressive campaign with Juventus Next Gen, Koni De Winter had many suitors last summer, but Empoli eventually won the race for his temporary services.

The young Belgian is spending the campaign on loan in the Tuscan city, but sadly, last Friday’s encounter against Cremonese would prove to be his final appearance in the Azzurri jersey, as his season reached a premature end due to an injury blow.

After undergoing all necessary tests, Empoli confirmed the bad news: the defender has suffered a medium-grade lesion of the medial collateral ligament in the right knee.

Therefore, the promising youngster will be out of action for several months, and the club has confirmed that he has already started his rehabilitation process in its press release:

“Empoli Football Club announces that the instrumental tests to which the footballer Koni De Winter was subjected following the last match against Cremonese, detected a medium-grade lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee,” reads the statement as published by ilBianconero.

“The athlete has already started the rehabilitation process with the Azzurri medical staff.”

De Winter joined Juventus from Zulte in 2018 and has a contract that ties him to the club until 2026.

Last season, he made a few appearances for Max Allegri’s first team, including one in the Champions League against Chelsea. However, he had also suffered an injury that derailed his momentum.