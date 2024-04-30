Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz was chosen amongst the flops of the Serie A weekend following his underwhelming outing against Milan.

Max Allegri gave the 18-year-old the nod up front at the expense of Federico Chiesa who entered in the second half.

The Turkiye international’s form has regressed over the last few weeks, and couldn’t make the difference for the Bianconeri who despite dominating the action, had to settle for a goalless draw.

Therefore, TuttoMercatoWeb picked Yildiz in the worst lineup of Serie A Matchday 34, with a rating of 5/10.

The Juventus starlet joined Andrea Pinamonti in the attack. The latter was one of five Sassuolo players who earned the unwanted recognition following their 1-5 demolition at the hands of Fiorentina.

Salernitana also had three representatives following their 0-3 defeat against Frosinone which sealed their relegation to Serie B.

The Flop lineup also included Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okeye who failed to deal with Alexis Saelemaekers’ freekick which sailed over his head, as well as Bologna midfielder Remo Freuler.

Here is the full list as published by TMW:

Maduka Okoye (Udinese) 4.5

Junior Sambia (Salernitana) 4.5

Ruan Tressoldi (Sassuolo) 4.5

Lorenzo Pirola (Salernitana) 4.5

Josh Doig (Sassuolo) 4.5

Iron Gomis (Salernitana) 4.5

Remo Freuler (Bologna) 5

Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) 5

Cristian Volpato (Sassuolo) 5

Andrea Pinamonti (Sassuolo) 5

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) 5