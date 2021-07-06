Rovella
Juventus youngster likely to remain on loan

July 7, 2021 - 12:00 am

After breaking through the Genoa ranks and earning himself a starting spot with the first team at the tender age of 18, Nicolò Rovella caught the attention of the big boys in Serie A.

However, Juventus were the quickest to react, securing a deal for the youngster back in January. Although the Bianconeri now own the player’s card, he was allowed to remain at the Luigi Ferraris stadium to earn some vital experience in the top tier.

The initial agreement between the clubs states that the Italian continues to play for Davide Ballardini’s side until the summer of 2022.

Nonetheless, some expected the 19-year-old to make the move to Turin earlier than expected, either to be a part of Max Allegri’s squad for the next campaign, or to be added to swap deals (mainly Manuel Locatelli’s transfer).

However, Tuttosport (via Calciomercato) now expect the two parties to fulfill their initial agreement, and that Rovella stays at Genoa for another season.

Perhaps this would turn out to be the best solution for the youngster, as earning playing time at Juventus won’t be an easy task for him at the moment.

Moreover, Sassuolo seem to be eager on a cash-only operation when it comes to selling Locatelli, which might have prompted Juventus to keep Rovella with the Ligurians.

Last season, the young midfielder featured in 20 Serie A fixtures, providing two assists for his teammates.

    good solution. give him another season to shine while stil under pressure to perform

