Juventus youngster is performing well in his second loan spell

Several players left Juventus on loan during the summer transfer window, among them was Luca Pellegrini, who joined the Bianconeri last year.

During the 2019/20 season, Pellegrini was loaned to Cagliari, where he played 24 matches serving 6 assists and became a regular starter of the Sardinian team before suffering from an ankle injury which ended his season early.

A good debut year was not enough to convince Juventus and Andrea Pirlo to include the youngster in the first-team squad and the club decided to send him out on loan again.

Despite some complaints from supporters, Juventus continued with Alex Sandro as the only natural left-back and Pellegrini was sent out on loan to Genoa, a team coached by Rolando Maran, who had wanted him at Cagliari in the previous season.

Pellegrini is yet to score a goal or provide an assist in a Genoa’s shirt but is performing well and growing in confidence game by game. Genoa has some problems scoring goals, and according to Il Secolo XIX (via violanews.com) Pellegrini will be a key player to help overcome this difficult period.

With the tall Uzbek striker Eldor Shomurodov likely to become a regular starter in Maran’s side, Pellegrini will have someone to target with his crosses, as Genoa’s other strikers Pandev and Pjaca (on loan from Juventus too) are not as good at heading.