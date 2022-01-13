Juventus youngster named amongst the flops of Serie A matchday 21

Last Sunday, Max Allegri gave Moise Kean a chance to shine at the Olimpico. After all, the young Italian’s header was the lone difference between the two sides in the reverse fixture.

However, the former PSG striker wasn’t at his best form, and his impact was rarely felt for as long as he lasted on the pitch.

In fact, his replacement Alvaro Morata was the one who instigated the Bianconeri’s stunning come-from-behind win.

Therefore, Calciomercato picked Kean as one of the biggest flops of the round in a formation consisted of the worst XI players in Serie A matchday 21.

Interestingly, the Juventus man is joined upfront by the league’s current top scorer, Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian couldn’t help Fiorentina during their embarrassing 0-4 defeat at Torino, and was completely nullified by Bremer.

The Juventus transfer target is also joined by his Viola teammates José Callejon and Gaetano Castrovilli.

Inter captain Samir Handanovic is also in the formation, as his failed to clear the ball properly, allowing Ciro Immobile to equalize the score for Lazio.

Here is the full formation.

Serie A Matchday 21 Flops (4-4-2): Handanovic (Inter); Mazzocchi (Venezia), Svodoba (Venezia), De Maio (Udinese), Cambiaso (Genoa); Callejon (Fiorentina), Melegoni (Genoa), Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Shomurodov (Roma); Kean (Juventus), Vlahovic (Fiorentina)