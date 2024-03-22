Juventus defender Koni De Winter is about to activate a clause that would see him complete a permanent transfer to Genoa.

The Belgian joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks as a teenager back in 2018. He started with the U17 squad before climbing the ladder.

The youngster played for the Juventus Primavera squad as well as the Next Gen, and even made a few appearances with the first team during the 2021/22 campaign.

De Winter then spent the previous season on loan at Empoli, and some tipped him to carve a place at Max Allegri’s court this term, especially following Leonardo Bonucci’s departure.

However, he ended up signing for Genoa on loan with an obligation to buy on certain conditions.

According to Calciomercato, De Winter is only one appearance away from triggering the buy clause, thus completing a permanent switch from Genoa to Juventus.

The young defender has established himself as a regular starter in Alberto Gilardino’s team, so his 25th appearance of the season is only a matter of time.

Hence, the Bianconeri are set to collect 8 million euros by selling yet another promising defender to Genoa.

De Winter would thus follow in the footsteps of Radu Dragusin who made a similar move to the Port City. The Grifone then registered a large profit by selling the Romanian to Tottenham Hotspur in January.

The Belgian could be set for a Premier League move himself, as the source mentions interest from Wolverhampton who will reportedly try their luck in the summer.