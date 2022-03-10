Juventus youngster opens up on his support for the club before he signed

Koni De Winter is one of the budding youngsters being developed at Juventus and he has just spoken about his love for the club long before now.

The 19-year-old is getting close to securing a first-team place and has to keep working hard to achieve that.

He joined the club in 2018 and has been doing well in its youth side, but how long has he been a fan of the Bianconeri?

He reveals in a recent interview via Il Bianconero: “I have been a Juventus player since I was a child. My mom brought me here to Turin and I met Paul Pogba in via Roma, I still have the photo. From there I started cheering for Juve.”

Juventus has enjoyed grooming his talents so far, and the Belgian will be keen to become a permanent fixture in Max Allegri’s squad soon.

Juve has been adding top young talents to their group and this shift in recruitment means we can easily trust some players coming through at the club.

Even if he doesn’t break into the team immediately, the club could send De Winter out on loan next season to get regular first-team action.

This is a step that many young players take and it usually pays off.