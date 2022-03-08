Juventus youngster praised for his professional attitude

When Max Allegri is in charge, we’re unlikely to spot a large number of youngsters in the lineup.

However, the Italian tactician is occasionally willing to put his trust in a young starlet when he finds one who truly meets the eye.

Perhaps this was the case of Koni De Winter earlier this season.

The Juventus U-23 star made his debut with the first team this campaign during the painful defeat at the Stamford Bridge at the hands of Chelsea. He then made his first start for the Bianconeri against Malmo.

So with two Champions League appearances under his belt, some would have expected the 19-year-old to become arrogant.

But as Calciomeracto explains, the Belgian remains composed and dedicated to the cause, as witnessed during his last appearance with the U-23 side.

After missing several weeks of action due to a shoulder injury, Lamberto Zauli left De Winter on the bench for the important Serie C fixture against Pre Sesto.

With five minutes left on the mark, the defender entered the pitch, and ended up grabbing a crucial winner for the young Bianconeri.

The report explains how the teenager showcases the same desire and hunger to win whether he’s playing in the Champions League or in Italy’s third tier, which is a true sign of an exemplary professional.

De Winter is originally a center back, but acted as a right-back during his two appearances with the first team.