Juventus youngster receives surprising Argentina call-up alongside Dybala

Following his recent brilliant performances, Paulo Dybala receiving a callup from Argentina is hardly a shocker.

La Joya is one of the most talented stars in the world, and Lionel Scaloni will probably rely on his services against Uruguay and Brazil in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Nevertheless, the 34-man squad included a surprising name that most football fans around the world aren’t familiar with.

18-year-old Matias Soulé is yet to play a single minute in an official match with Juve’s first team, however, his performances for the U23 side were enough to earn him the attention of the national team manager.

The talented attacking midfielder impressed during the Bianconeri’s pre-season, and Max Allegri called him for some of the first team’s fixtures earlier in the campaign.

Here is the full list of callups, which also includes the likes of Leo Messi and Lautaro Martinez:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Federico Gomes Gerth (Tigre, Argentina).

Defenders: Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), German Pezzella (Betis), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Gaston Avila (Rosario Central).

Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez (Betis), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Enzo Fernandez, Santiago Simon (River Plate), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna), Cristian Medina (Boca Juniors), Matias Soule (Juventus).

Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Julian Alvarez (River Plate), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Thiago Almada (Velez Sarsfield), Exequiel Zeballos (Boca Juniors).

#SelecciónMayor Estos son los futbolistas citados 📋 por el entrenador @lioscaloni para la próxima doble fecha de Eliminatorias 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/0zpgfAtjMX — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 3, 2021

Juve FC say

This callup will make Juventus fans even more excited about the vastly talented Soulé, and perhaps this is a sign that the youngster should start featuring for the first Juventus team on some occasions.

However, some pointed out that this could be a ruse from the Argentine football federation who will give the teenager his debut with the Albicelestes to prevent him from featuring for the Italian national team as a naturalized player in the future.