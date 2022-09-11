During the summer transfer market, Juventus made a host of changes in the middle of the park. Paul Pogba and Leandro Paredes arrived to bolster Max Allegri’s ranks, while Aaron Ramsey, Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria all headed towards the exit door.

At one point, it appeared that Adrien Rabiot was all set to join Manchester United, but eventually he stayed put at the Allianz Stadium. For his part, Nicolò Rovella joined Monza on loan despite impressing in some of his short cameos.

Amidst all the turmoil, Nicolò Fagioli’s future remained in doubt until the final hours of deadline day. In the end, the 21-year-old remained as a part of Max Allegri’s squad.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the late exits of Zakaria and Arthur allowed the young Italian to remain at the club.

The Brazilian joined Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer session, while the Switzerland international completed a switch to Chelsea just before deadline.

Today, Fagioli could start in the Old Lady’s home fixture against Salernitana, which would be a chance for him to prove that he deserved to stay ahead of Zakaria and Arthur.

While the financial aspect played a large role in the management’s choices, trusting the club’s youth product is something that the supporters have been desperate to see for years.