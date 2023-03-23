Juventus youngster returns to training after a long-term injury

Juventus Next Gen star Daouda Peeters has returned from a long-term injury problem that has kept him out of action for more than a year.

The Belgian was diagnosed with neuropathy at the end of 2021 and had been undergoing treatment since then.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is now back on the team after more than a year of treatment and can continue his career at the club.

The 24-year-old has lost many months of action and would be eager to make an important contribution to the team when club football resumes and he can play again.

Juve FC Says

An injury that keeps a youngster out of action for more than a year is a very bad one and unfair to the player.

Peeters is now 24 and has lost a year of his career. He would be eager to begin playing as soon as possible.

The club will also want to support him as much as they can so he can get his career back on track and begin to do well for them again.

His first step would be to find some form in the Next Gen team before thinking of leaving for a senior side where he can develop his career further with regular football.