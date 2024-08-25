Juventus coach Thiago Motta will reportedly grant Nicolo Savona his first senior start this Monday against Hellas Verona.

The Bianconeri started their campaign on a positive note by beating Como 3-0 at home. They are now looking to pick up their first points on the road when they take on the Gialloblu at the Bentegodi.

However, Motta will have to do without his compatriot and club captain Danilo who will be out with a bruised heel.

So according to Tuttsport via IlBianconero, the skipper’s absence could give the opportunity to Savona to earn his full debut.

The 21-year-old impressed last season with Juventus Next Gen, earning a place in Motta’s pre-season squad.

The right-back managed to make quite an impression on the new Bianconeri boss this summer, so he’s been permanently promoted to the first team.

Last Monday, Timothy Weah’s injury against Como forced Motta to advance Cambiaso to the wing slot after the interval and introduce Savona at the back.

The young Italian did well in his senior Serie A debut, so he could now make his first appearance as a starter.

The source expects Cambiaso to start as an attacking winger once more against Verona. The club has brought reinforcements on the flanks in the shape of Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao. but neither is likely to start from the get-go.

Hence, Savona could pounce on Danilo’s injury and Cambiaso’s move up the pitch to earn his full Juventus senior debut.