Last week, Max Allegri welcomed some of his Juventus players back to training – at least those who didn’t take part in the World Cup or are currently injured.

In the coming days, the manager could also welcome the likes of Paul Pogba and Juan Cuadrado back to the fold if they manage to shake off their injuries.

Moreover, the young Samuel Iling-Junior could make his return from an injury on Wednesday.

According to ilBianconero, Allegri has now decided to promote the Englishman to the senior squad on a permanent basis.

The 19-year-old pounced on the opportunity amidst the club’s injury crisis in October, impressing in back-to-back outings against Benfica and Lecce before having his momentum halted by an ankle injury.

Nonetheless, it appears that the coaching staff have already seen enough and are now convinced that the young winger can play an important role in the upcoming packed schedule following the winter break, perhaps rotating with Filip Kostic.

Iling-Junior started his playing career at Chelsea but the Bianconeri managed to snatch his services in 2020.

After spending two years with the Primavera, the teenager earned a promotion to Juventus Next Gen last summer, but it seems that his time with Massimo Brambilla’s squad has been cut short by another promotion.

The management was also working on renewing the player’s contract which is set to expire by the end of the season.