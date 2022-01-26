Juventus youngster set to change loan clubs this month

Radu Dragusin has spent the first half of this season on loan at Sampdoria with Juve hoping he would get the game time that his development needs there.

However, he rarely played for them and he could now be recalled by the Bianconeri.

Football Italia claims Juve has been unsatisfied by his lack of action in the first half of the season and they are now hoping to take him back.

He would also struggle to play in Turin, so the plan is to send him out on loan for this second part of the campaign.

The report then claims Salernitana is looking to bolster their squad in this window and have an interest in his signature.

Considering that they are struggling for form, they could give Dragusin more playing time at the club.

Juve FC Says

The Romanian is one of our most talented youngsters and it is sad that he couldn’t get enough game time at Sampdoria.

Recalling him is the best decision because it is better for him to train with and learn from the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Hopefully, he would get enough chances to play regularly if he moves to Salernitana.