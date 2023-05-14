As expected, Matias Soulé will end his club campaign prematurely to join Argentina’s squad for the U20 World Cup.
The tournament will take place between May 20 and June 11, and the Juventus youngster will be looking to lead the charge for the young Albiceleste who will act as hosts.
Juventus confirmed the news in a statement published by the club’s official website:
“A special experience awaits Matias Soulé. The recently-turned 20-year-old will participated in this year’s Under-20 World Cup after being called up by Argentina, the host country of the competition which kicks off on May 20, 2023,” reads the official statement.
“Soulé, therefore, will see out the season in national team colors, having made 19 appearances for the Juventus first team, and scoring his first memorable goal at the Allianz Stadium against Sampdoria.”
The Argentines will play Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand in their three group-stage fixtures between May 20 and May 26.
The tournament was originally supposed to be held in Indonesia, but the Asians lost their hosting rights after being indulged in a political conflict.
Therefore, the young Juventus talent will represent the new host nation. The 20-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2020. He represented the club’s U17, U19 and Next Gen squads before earning a permanent promotion to the senior squad in the summer.
No Comments