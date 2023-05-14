As expected, Matias Soulé will end his club campaign prematurely to join Argentina’s squad for the U20 World Cup.

The tournament will take place between May 20 and June 11, and the Juventus youngster will be looking to lead the charge for the young Albiceleste who will act as hosts.

Juventus confirmed the news in a statement published by the club’s official website:

“A special experience awaits Matias Soulé. The recently-turned 20-year-old will participated in this year’s Under-20 World Cup after being called up by Argentina, the host country of the competition which kicks off on May 20, 2023,” reads the official statement.