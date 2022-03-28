Juventus youngster tipped for first-team chance next season

Youngster Nicolo Fagioli is tipped to get his chance at Juventus next season after impressing on loan with Cremonense in Serie B.

The 21 year-old made his league and Coppa Italia debuts for the Old Lady last term, starting against SPAL in the cup under Andrea Pirlo, before getting his debut in Serie A a few weeks later when coming off the bench in February.

The inexperienced coach was then gave his marching orders and swiftly replaced by our former boss Max Allegri, who decided that there would be no place for him in the first-team this term, despite being held in high regard the term before, and he was allowed to join the Serie B side on a temporary deal.

With three goals and six assists from his 27 outings in the lower division, he is now tipped to get his chance at Juventus next season, TuttoJuve reports.

Opportunities have been hard to come by for the younger generation this term, with only three teenagers playing regularly in the entire top division. Fagioli isn’t a teenager however, and his minutes this term could well serve him well as he looks to make his mark, with him already having shown plenty of potential in his early outings.

Could Fagioli earn a regular first-team role under Allegri for next term?

Patrick