Juventus youngster tipped to be the next star of the future

Calciomercato has watched Juventus’ Under23 star, Filippo Ranocchia and they have tipped him to be a star of the future.

The Bianconeri has some of Italy’s best youngsters coming through the ranks in their youth system, and now is probably the best time for teenage stars to get serious about their careers.

This is because the club is now being managed by Andrea Pirlo who isn’t scared of giving chances to younger players.

Ranocchia came through the ranks at Perugia and he made his professional debut for them last year.

He has been playing with the Juve reserves with hopes of similarly breaking into the first team of the Bianconeri.

The 19-year-old has already played 12 Serie C games for the Juve reserves this season and he has been in top form. The report hails his technique and the ability to hit the ball with both feet comfortably.

An excerpt reads: “In his DNA there is a superfine technique, kicks free kicks and corner kicks with both feet, to which he combines a good physical structure.

“Its natural habitat is the middle area of ​​the field, it resembles the Locatelli lens for movements and tactical intelligence.”