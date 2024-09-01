Juventus are looking to reward Samuel Mbangula with a new contract after making a stunning impact at the start of the season.

The Bianconeri have bolstered their squad with a host of superb new signings in the summer. And yet, it was the 20-year-old who stole the limelight on the opening day of the season after earning a surprise Serie A debut.

Mbangula scored the first goal of Thiago Motta’s reign in Turin with a fabulous long-range strike against Como. He also provided the assist for Andrea Cambiaso’s goal.

The Belgian produced the goods once more last Monday against Hellas Verona, creating Nicolo Savona’s goal and winning a spot-kick that was converted to goal by Dusan Vlahovic.

So according to Sport Mediaset via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have decided to reward the young winger with a new and improved contract.

Mbangula’s current deal will expire in June 2026, so the Serie A giants are looking to push back the deadline until 2029.

Moreover, the new contract will include a significant pay rise, befitting the youngster’s increased role at the club.

The 20-year-old started his career at Club Brugge and also had a stint at Anderlecht before joining Juventus’ youth ranks in 2020.

He started with the club’s U17 squad before representing the Primavera team, and then leaving his mark at Juventus Next Gen last season.

Mbangula has Congolese heritage, but he’s been representing Belgium on the international level from a tender age. He currently features for the Red Devils’ U21 squad.