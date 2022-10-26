One of Juventus’ standout performers in their 4-3 loss against Benfica last night is Samuel Iling-Junior, as he had a hand in the Bianconeri’s final two goals.

The youngster was recently promoted to the club’s first team after developing his game in its junior sides.

He joined them from Chelsea in 2020 and has proven to be one of the finest young players around.

Juve has eased him into life in the first team and it seems he will be in the team for a long time.

He has proven to be a senior team material in his last two games for the club and a report on Calciomercato reveals his performance against Benfica has guaranteed that he would be around the first team for a long time.

Juve FC Says

Samuel Iling-Junior was in top form against Benfica and his introduction to the game coincided with one of our best-attacking spells of the night.

At 19, he still has so much time on his hands and will push his more accomplished teammates for a place on the team from now on.

That type of healthy competition for a place will ensure everyone is on their toes and does their best to impress the manager and fans.