Juventus youngster Turicchia reaches U20 World Cup semi-final with Italy

On Saturday, the Italians continued their remarkable run in the U20 World Cup which is held in Argentina.

The Azzurri emerged victorious over Colombia with three goals to one in the quarter-finals to book their spot in the Final Four against the winner of today’s meeting between South Korea and Nigeria.

Cesare Casadei, Tommaso Baldanzi and Francesco Pio Esposito had their names on the scoresheet, but as JuventusNews24 points out, a young Bianconero also contributed to the win with an impressive performance.

Juventus Next Gen starlet Riccardo Turicchia has been serving as Italy’s first-choice left-back since the start of the tournament.

The 20-year-old started his youth career with Imolese and Cesena before joining the Bianconeri’s youth ranks in 2018.

The fullback rose through the club’s ranks before joining Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen squad last summer. This season, he contribute with an assist in his 19 Serie C appearances. He also took part in five Coppa Serie C fixtures.

The Azzurri have collected six points from their three group-stage fixtures, finishing second behind Brazil. They then managed to eliminate England in the Round of 16.

Carmine Nunziata’s men are now a couple of wins away from clinching the World Cup trophy.