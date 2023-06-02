Juventus youngster wins the Serie A under 23 Player of the Season

According to Il Bianconero, Nicolo Fagioli has been named the Serie A U23 Player of the Season. The midfielder has had a remarkable campaign, building on his loan spell at Cremonese last season to establish himself as one of the key players at Juventus.

Despite initially being kept for squad depth, Fagioli has impressed and earned more playing time than senior midfielders like Leandro Paredes. Juventus is delighted to have retained him, and he has become a valuable member of the first team.

With the impending departures of players like Paredes and Adrien Rabiot, Fagioli is expected to take on even greater responsibility in the midfield. His performances have solidified his status as one of the finest young players in the league.

Fagioli emerged as the winner of the U23 Player of the Season award, beating out competition from Tommaso Baldanzi of Empoli and Giorgio Scalvini of Atalanta. This recognition further highlights his promising talent and contributions to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has had a very good season and he deserves this award. It could motivate him as he continues to develop and we expect to see a better version of the midfielder when we return for next season.

The club will add some new men to their squad in the summer, but it would not need to spend too much money with him in the team.