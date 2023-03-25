Juventus youngsters are worth a fortune – But which ones will stay put?

This season, five players who have developed their game at Juventus Next Gen managed to become full-time first-team players.

Of course, we’re talking about Nicolò Fagioli, Fabio Miretti, Matias Soulé, Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea. These five starlets have collected 85 appearances between them.

In addition to the in-house youngsters, the Bianconeri also have another five promising talents who currently ply their trade on loan with other Serie A clubs: Nicolò Rovella and Filippo Ranocchia at Monza, Koni De Winter at Empoli, Andrea Cambiaso (Bologna) and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia (Salernitana).

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, these Juventus youngsters could be worth around 125 million euros.

So which of these up-and-coming youngsters would remain at the club? and who will instead be sacrificed on the market?

The pink newspaper identifies Fagioli and Miretti as the two “untouchables”. The Italian duo have already carved themselves important roles in Max Allegri’s tactical scheme, especially Fagioli who’s almost an automatic starter.

On the other hand, the source expects a ballot between Rovella and Barrenechea for a place in Turin next season. This duel could also depend on market opportunities.

For his part, Iling-Junior is already attracting interest in his native country, so Juventus could struggle to resist Premier League offers. The source also claims that De Winter has suitors in France and Germany.

As for Ranocchia, Nicolussi Caviglia and Cambiaso, the report states that they could be used as bargaining chips in the negotiations to sign the likes of Carlos Augusto, Davide Frattesi and Emil Holm.