Juventus boasts some of the finest young talents in Italian football and has shifted its approach, moving away from a culture of overlooking homegrown players.

As the biggest and most financially successful club in Italian football, Juve has traditionally spent heavily on acquiring the best players from other Serie A teams.

Thiago Motta made several key signings in the summer, but Juve’s youngsters have played a crucial role in supporting the new coach’s vision.

The men in black and white seem committed to trusting their young players, and if they succeed this season, these rising stars will be a significant part of why.

The Most Impressive Youngsters at Juve This Season

Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz is considered the brightest talent in Italian football, and Juventus is fortunate to have secured him for their squad.

His rapid progression through the club’s ranks has been remarkable, and there is widespread excitement about the potential he could realise in the coming years.

Samuel Mbangula

Mbangula was a surprise inclusion in the Juve lineup for Thiago Motta’s first match, but he seized the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

He is another thrilling talent who has added dynamism and flair to the team this season.

Nicolo Savona

Savona is currently the most composed and mature of Juve’s young stars. He combines defensive solidity with attacking confidence, making him a standout performer.

At the start of the season, he displaced Danilo from the starting lineup and has continued to keep the Juve captain either on the bench or playing out of position.