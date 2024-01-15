Juventus are reportedly on the verge of selling Filippo Ranocchia to Palermo which would allow them to sign Tiago Djalo this week.

The Bianconeri have beaten Inter in the race for the Portuguese’s signature.

While the Nerazzurri were looking to sign the 23-year-old as a free agent in the summer, Juve will bring him to Turin as early as January after reaching an agreement with Lille.

According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady will spend 3 million euros plus bonuses as a transfer fee, while the French side will also collect a 10% sell-on fee from a future sale.

Tiago should arrive in Italy tomorrow before finalizing his transfer to Juventus on Wednesday.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the Bianconeri will fund the operation by selling Ranocchia to Palermo.

The source expects the Italian midfielder to complete his switch to Sicily on Monday. This deal will yield around 4 million euros, just enough to cover the costs of Djalo’s arrival.

Ranocchia was one of the most promising youngsters at Juventus during his time with the club’s youth ranks, but he hasn’t been able to showcase his potential at the Serie A level just yet.

Last season, the Italian spent his campaign on loan at Monza without making a significant impact. This term, he’s been enduring a torrid campaign in Empoli both on the individual and collective level.

The 22-year-old’s transfer to Palermo will effectively end his time at Juventus which dates all the way back to January 2019.