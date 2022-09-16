Juventus youngsters nominated for the Golden Boy awards

Juventus has some of the finest youngsters in world football in their female and male youth teams, and two of them have been nominated for the European Golden Boy and Golden Girl awards.

The Bianconeri reports through their main Twitter account that Fabio Miretti is on the shortlist of players who could win the Golden Boy award.

He has been an ever-present in the Juventus first team since he broke into it at the end of last season.

Max Allegri trusts him and has given him minutes, even in matches that we can consider too big for him.

The club’s women’s Twitter page announced that Nicole Arcangeli was also nominated for the Golden Girl Award.

Her nomination means she has been recognised for her fine form in recent games, including scoring 5 goals in 3 games at the UEFA Under19 women’s championship this year.

Juve FC Says

These nominations show we have a strong pool of talent in our youth teams.

Max Allegri has often been criticised for not giving playing chances to young players, but he has done that with Miretti.

The midfielder will hope to continue his development in the team even when Paul Pogba returns from injury.