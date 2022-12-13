Juventus youngsters set for new homes in the winter

Juventus has several budding youngsters on their books now whom they have sent out on loan to gain valuable first-team experiences.

The Bianconeri continue to develop fine talents and they believe in loaning them out to get more playing time.

Nicolo Fagioli spent last season on loan at Cremonese, a move that helped him to develop into a top player for the Bianconeri this term.

Juve sent Luca Pellegrini, Filippo Ranocchia and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia out on loan this season so that they can gain valuable first-team experiences.

However, these players could return to the club in January before joining another side for the second half of the season.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve could recall Pellegrini to sell him to Lazio, while Ranocchia has not played as much as they would have liked, so they want him to return from Monza and join a new side.

It is similar news for Caviglia who has asked to be recalled from Sudtirol so that he can join another club.

Juve FC Says

The essence of sending youngsters out on loan is for them to get enough playing chances and we will be smart to recall anyone who isn’t enjoying that, especially because they can get it at other clubs.