Juventus have reportedly told Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri he must give a definitive answer to their offer by Monday.

After failing to strike an agreement with Crystal Palace for Jean-Philippe Mateta, the Bianconeri turned to the Moroccan centre-forward.

But while the Serie A giants were thought to be on the cusp of finalising the transfer, it now appears that the deal isn’t as straightforward as initially imagined.

Sevilla trying to sabotage Juventus plans for Youssef En-Nesyri

As reported by several sources in the Italian media, including Gianluca Di Marzio and Tuttosport, Juventus have an agreement in hand with Fenerbahce on a loan deal with an option to buy. However, En-Nesyri remains undecided.

While some sources claimed that the Italian giants’ offer hasn’t convinced the player, the main issue appears to be Sevilla’s desire to bring the player back to Andalusia.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

En-Nesyri had risen to prominence during his prolific stint with the Europa League serial winners between 2020 and 2024. The LaLiga club have reportedly urged the player to bide his time while they try to raise funds and submit an offer.

For their part, Fenerbahce have already given their word to Juventus, and they intend to proceed with the agreement, but they cannot force the striker to move to Turin.

En-Nesyri must render his decision by Monday

Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini has now returned from Istanbul after sealing a full accord with Fenerbahce, but he was hoping to be accompanied by En-Nesyri.

The Bianconeri directors have instead decided to give the Morocco international a couple of days to reflect on the situation, as they wouldn’t want an unconvinced player to join their ranks.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady’s patience is not infinite. As TuttoJuve reveals, the Serie A club have given En-Nesyri an ultimatum until Monday.

Either the player will accept their offer and sign for the club next week, or they will turn to other targets.