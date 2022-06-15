Juventus youth team overhaul continues as Andrea Bonatti leaves

Juventus has parted ways with their under-19 manager, Andrea Bonatti, a day after Lamberto Zauli left the club after his work with the under-23 for three years.

Bonatti has been at the club since 2019, and he has helped in the development of many top talents, including Fabio Miretti who broke into the first team this season.

Bonatti is a highly-rated manager, and he achieved some impressive results in the just-concluded season.

One of them is reaching the semi-final of the Scudetto Playoffs and the semi-final of the UEFA Youth League, the latter is the best run the club’s under-19 have been on.

The club broke the news on its website and thanked the coach for his incredible work on the team.

Juve has some of the finest youngsters in Europe coming through the ranks at the club, and the departing coach has moulded some of them.

It remains unclear why the club is letting its youth managers to leave, but their replacements have to be better.

This is because they will inherit a well-groomed set of young players that will make their jobs much easier.