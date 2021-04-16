Juventus’s Donnarumma deal doubted – ‘Not sustainable’

Luca Serafini told CalcioMercato that he has doubts over Juventus’s potential signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, claiming they are not in the place financially to broker the deal.

The AC Milan goalkeeper is set to become a free agent this summer unless terms can be agreed on an extension, and numerous reports claim that the Old Lady are at the head of the queue to sign him.

Journalist Serafini doesn’t believe Juve are in a position to meet the needs of the agent and player to get the deal over the line however.

Serafini said(via TuttoJuve): “It appears to me that the economic agreement with Donnarumma has been reached for some time, but there are commissions that go Juventus is not able to support this figure. Raiola wants 20 million commissions and Donnarumma has a proposal on the table between 8 and 10 from AC Milan, so he would expect at least 10 for 4 years. of 100 million is not sustainable at the moment for the Bianconeri.

“Then it will be necessary to understand if it is an attempt by Raiola, but there is also Paris Saint-Germain who could come forward.”

I imagine the reporter isn’t assessing the ramifications of the deal entirely. Surely a deal to bring Gigi in from AC Milan means that Wojciech Szczesny will become available to move on. The club and Buffon will also need to decide if they wish to carry on into the new season, which could well open the door for Juve to sell Mattia Perin, who is currently on loan with Genoa.

I find it hard to believe that Juve couldn’t find a way to fund this opportunity, considering the likelihood of landing Donnarumma or a goalkeeper of his level and potential in the near future appears unlikely.

Patrick