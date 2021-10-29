Juventus’s worst defensive record highlights further issues to tackle

Juventus have conceded 12 goals in their opening 10 Serie A matches of a season for the first time in 29 years.

The Old Lady had looked to be on the up in recent weeks, but our disappointing end to our match in midweek against Sassuolo highlighted just how bad a shape we are now in as we look to challenge for the league title.

Napoli’s win last night now means that we are already 13 points behind both them and AC Milan after the tenth completed gameweek, leaving us somewhat of a mountain to climb, and our defensive frailty will need to be assessed if we are to resurrect any form of positive season.

12 – La Juventus ha subito 12 gol in questo campionato: peggior risultato dal 1992/93 per i bianconeri dopo 10 partite stagionali in #SerieA . Fragilità.#JuveSassuolo — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 27, 2021

Allegri had appeared to have struck a cord in recent weeks, highlighted by our four straight 1-0 victories, but we have since suffered three goals in our last two matches, failing to win both of those fixtures, and this can only highlight just how much work needs to be done before we can be a title-winning side again in the near future.

Is Juve’s squad inferior to others in the league?

Patrick