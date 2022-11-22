Juve’s Argentine duo produce contrasting performances in shocking WC defeat

Well, it wouldn’t be a World Cup without at least one major upset. In this edition, Saudi Arabia provided the first shocking result of the 2022 edition, earning a stunning come-from-behind win over Argentina.

Lionel Messi broke the deadlock from an early spot kick. At that point, it appeared to be business as usual for the South American giants.

Nonetheless, the Arabs turned the result upside-down with back-to-back goals after the interval. The Albiceleste had possession for the last half-hour, but they couldn’t break their resilient opponents who maintained their 2-1 lead until the final whistle.

This encounter featured two Juventus stars, as Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria both started in Lionel Scaloni’s 4-3-3 formation. But as ilBianconero explains, the two men had contrasting outing.

Although the midfielder was the one who gained the penalty kick that allowed Messi to score the opener, he was otherwise ineffective. The manager hauled him off at the 59th minute in favor of Enzo Fernandez.

On the other hand, Di Maria had a relatively better outing, as he constantly delivered dangerous balls to the box with his precise crossing.

The 34-year-old remained on the pitch until the very end, but he was unable to salvage a point for his national team.

Argentina can still salvage their campaign if they collect positive results from their next two fixtures against Mexico (November 26) and Poland (November 30).