Juve’s bid to lure Chelsea star takes a blow over the wage demands

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is claimed to be in want of more than we are currently willing to pay as Juventus look to sign him this summer.

The German international will become a free agent this summer unless an extension can be agreed with his current side, and we are tipped to be amongst the front-runners if that becomes a reality.

While there has been mixed reports in recent weeks, with him supposedly keen on the idea of playing alongside Chiellini before he hangs up his boots in the summer of 2023.

The latest report claims that his wage demands are not in line with what we had expected however, with Daily Express citing Corriere Torino in claiming that we have already made an offer in the region of £2.5 Million per season.

I’m not particularly sold on Rudiger to be honest. I think I’d much rather stick with Rugani and De Ligt than bringing in Toni, that is unless we may look to switch to a back five, that is.

Would you like to see Rudiger in Turin next season?

Patrick