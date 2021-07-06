Juve’s Brazilian duo book their place in Copa America final

On Monday night, Brazil hosted Peru in the semi finals of Copa America. Former Milan midfielder, Lucas Paqueta, was once again decisive, scoring the lone goal of the evening.

The Lyon star thus secured the Selecao’s spot in the final of the competition, where they await the winner between Argentina and Colombia – who will lock horns on Tuesday night (or perhaps Wednesday dawn, based on CET)

According to ilBianconero, Tete’s men put on an Italian display, in reference to the 1-0 result, with Neymar providing the assist for the winner, and earning another player of the match award in the process.

Yet again, Juve’s Danilo was present for the entire 90 minutes, putting on a solid shift on the right flank.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar season in Turin under Andrea Pirlo’s tutelage, becoming the former manager’s utility man all the over the pitch, and his positive season continues on the international scene.

On the other hand, his Juventus teammate, Alex Sandro, remained on the bench for the semi finals encounter, with Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi being the preferred option.

The Copa America final will take place at the infamous Maracana stadium on Sunday night, and it remains to be seen whether Danilo will be facing Lionel Messi and company, or will it be Juan Cuadrado’s Colombia.