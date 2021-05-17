Juve’s Champions League hopes are very much alive

AC Milan have opened the door for Juventus to claim a Champions League spot after they failed to cement their place in the top-four yesterday evening.

A win over Cagliari yesterday in Serie A would have been enough to make it impossible for the Old Lady to leapfrog them in the table, and they will now be at risk of falling out of the top four.

The Rossoneri have strong opponents in Atalanta coming up at the weekend, and while La Dea are already secure in the top four, they will want to hold onto second spot in the division.

Anything less than a win for Atalanta will mean that they can drop as low as fourth in the table, while a draw would be enough to stay in the top three with Napoli able to take second with a win.

With so much to play for with three different teams able to finish second, and one of three big teams set to miss out on the Champions League places, you can be forgiven for expecting a day full of excitement on Sunday.

I can’t help but think this clash at the Stadio di Bergamo could be our opening, but I wouldn’t rule out Napoli slipping up under the pressure either, so Juventus should just need to smash their way through Bologna come Sunday.

Am I alone in thinking AC Milan should now be favourites to miss out on the top four?

Patrick