Juve’s costly mistake to set them back an extra €4Million this summer

Juventus are claimed to have agreed to pay €4 Million to end Aaron Ramsey’s contract early, further costing them for the excessive deal they agreed to sign him from Arsenal back in 2019.

The Wales international is now claimed to be on the lookout for a new club after haggling the Old Lady into paying him the fee to break his contract, with Juve claimed to have initially offered half that amount, Football.Italia reports.

It’s a shame that the midfielder’s bad luck with injuries continued for so long, as he’s clearly talented,but he couldn’t seem to stay fit for long enough to showcase that.

Paying the 4 Million makes sense given his salary would have cost an extra 10 Million euros on top of that, and it seems unlikely he would have featured for us this season even if he could stay fit.

Paul Pogba is set to join on a free transfer from Man United, while we have a number of youngsters set to challenge Denis Zakaria and Manuel Locatelli for first-team roles, and the Welshman would just be an unnecessary squad member at this point.

Do you agree that the it makes sense to buy him out of his contract?

Patrick