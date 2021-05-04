Juve’s early probable formation for the crucial Milan clash

Next Sunday, Andrea Pirlo will lead his Juventus side against his former club Milan in what could be a crucial fixture for Champions League qualification.

Both sides are having a torrid second half of the season, which saw other clubs catching up with them.

Whilst Inter have already secured the Scudetto title, the battle for the three remaining spots within the Top four could be destined to last until the final day of the season.

The Bianconeri and the Rossoneri are currently at level with second-placed Atalant at 69 points, but Napoli are right behind at 67, with Lazio also pushing on in the final stretch.

So how is Pirlo planning to approach Sunday’s big clash?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the young coach could decide to rely on the services of Gianluigi Buffon between the sticks, as Wojciech Szczesny’s performances have been shaky lately.

In defense, Giorgio Chiellini will be expected to take over from Leonardo Bonucci, with Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo and Alex Sandro maintaining their starting spots.

Juan Cuadrado should play as a right winger, but the big question will be whether Federico Chiesa would be fit again to start on the left. If deemed unfit, then Weston McKennie would be the favorite to replace him.

In midfield, Adrien Rabiot’s positive late cameo against Udinese could be enough to win him back his starting spot alongside Rodrigo Bentancur, as both Aaron Ramsey and Arthur are still being evaluated.

The final question – as always – remains in attack, where Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will be competing for a spot beside Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Argentine being considered as the slight favorite thanks to his strong performance at the San Siro last January.