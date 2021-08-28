Juve’s Euro 2020 winners earn call-ups for World Cup qualifiers

They say you don’t change a winning squad. Well, Roberto Mancini surely isn’t. Following the great Euro 2020 triumph, the national team manager has called up 34 players for Italy’s next three World Cup qualifiers, confirming the squad that lifted the European championship last month at Wembley.

For their part, Juventus had four Azzurri stars competing in the continental tournament – captain Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi.

However, following the acquisition of Manuel Locatelli, the Old Lady will now have five representatives in Mancini’s star-studded squad.

In addition to the 26 men who won the Euro 2020, other familiar names have rejoined the squad, including Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Zaniolo who all missed with on the tournament due to injuries.

The Azzurri will host Bulgaria in Florence on September 2, before travelling to meet Switzerland on the 5th, and finally welcoming Lithuania at the Mapei Stadium on September 8.

Here is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Pierluigi Gollini (Tottenham), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Alessandro Florenzi (Milan), Manuel Lazzari (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Frello Jorge Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain), Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma);

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Moise Kean (Everton), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo)