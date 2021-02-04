Juve’s expected lineup against Roma: Morata to start

After rejoining the club at the end of the summer transfer market, Alvaro Morata played his first Juventus match (since 2016) at the Stadio Olimpico against Roma.

Although the Spanish striker struggled in his second debut for the club, he made up for it with a serious of positive performances throughout the campaign.

Hit with some physical problems, the former Chelsea striker hasn’t been able to start on regular basis in the last few weeks.

Nonetheless, TuttoJuve reports that Morata should once again be in the starting formation that will host Roma on Saturday.

Based on Thursday’s training session, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini will return in defense.

Federico Chiesa is also expected to start the match. The former Fiorentina winger was once again rested in the Coppa Italia, but he should be the man to start out wide to support the attacking duo of Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although the report doesn’t mention the midfielders, we’re expecting Arthur to reclaim his starting berth after entering as a substitute in the victory over Inter on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie is slowly becoming an integral member of Andrea Pirlo’s tactical scheme, and his place should be reserved.

With Rodrigo Bentancur having to serve a one-match suspension after receiving another yellow card against Sampdoria last weekend, Adrien Rabiot will be the obvious alternative.

finally, Juan Cuadrado should be deployed on the right flank in 4-4-2 formation which can easily transform into a 3-4-1-2 lineup.

Expected lineup: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Chiellini, Danilo; McKennie, Arthur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo.