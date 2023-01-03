Samuel Iling-Junior
Juve’s expected lineup for Cremonese: Two players challenging for wingback spot

January 3, 2023 - 1:00 pm

Tomorrow evening, Juventus will resume their Serie A campaign when they take on Cremonese away from home. But much to Max Allegri’s dismay, he has no natural options for the right wingback role, at least not in the first team.

With Juan Cuadrado and Mattia De Sciglio both out with injuries, the manager will have to improvise a solution. But while some were suggesting the likes of Marley Aké, Matias Soulé and Next Gen starlet Tommaso Barbieri, it seems that the choice will be between two players.

According to Sky Sport via TuttoJuve, Samuel Iling-Junior will challenge Weston McKennie for a starting berth on the right flank, although the latter remains the favorite.

The 19-year-old Englishman has recently renewed his contract with the Old Lady following a couple of impressive performances with the first team (mainly against Benfica and Lecce).

However, the winger originally plays on the left flank, so it remains unclear if Allegri is willing to thrust him on the opposite lane. As for McKennie, he has fallen down in the midfield pecking order, but he remains a viable option for a wide role.

Elsewhere, Wojciech Szczesny should shake off a slight neck injury to start behind the Brazilian defensive trio, while Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean lead the charge.

Juventus Expected XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Milik

