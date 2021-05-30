Juve’s Fabio Paratici wanted at Spurs this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are claimed to be looking into bringing Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte to North London.

The Juventus Chief Football Officer recently confirmed that he was to step down from his current role at the end of his current contract whihc expires next month, and he appears to have his an offer of a new job in the pipeline.

Paratici was part of the hierarchy at the Old Lady that oversaw nine straight Serie A titles, sharing three of those with former manager Antonio Conte.

The coach broke our run of consecutive league titles when leading Inter Milan to the scudetto, but has already agreed to leave the San Siro, and Tottenham are now claimed to be keen on bringing in the Italian pair.

#Conte ha spiegato il suo programma al #RealMadrid che deve prendere una decisione definitiva nei suoi confronti. Intanto il Tottenham #THFC sonda la possibilità di una coppia italiana #Paratici – #Conte. Palla a Florentino #Perez. @tvdellosport pic.twitter.com/EVHz97KYZH — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) May 30, 2021

Conte has previously enjoyed success in England when leading Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2017, also setting the record for most wins (30) during a single campaign, a record which has since been beaten by Liverpool who secured 32 wins in the 2019-20 edition.

Should Tottenham convince the pair to team up together in London, it would be an exciting prospect to see unfold as they attempt to cement themselves as a regular in the Champions League, and possibly even attempt to build a team worthy of challenging for the title in the coming years.

Patrick