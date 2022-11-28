Juve’s Filippo Ranocchia could switch sides in the middle of the season

While Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli have become regular members in Max Allegri’s lineup and Nicolò Rovella has swiftly cemented himself as a pillar at Monza, Filippo Ranocchia is lagging behind in terms of development.

While the 21-year-old is certainly a promising one, Juventus currently have three other young midfielders who are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Similarly to Rovella, the Perugia native is currently on loan at Monza. But unlike the former, Ranocchia remains sparsely used.

The former Vicenza man has only featured in seven Serie A outings this term, scoring a lone goal in the process – albeit a spectacular freekick against Milan.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Ranocchia could switch clubs in the middle of the season, with Cremonese showing interest un the young midfielder.

The Tigers currently sit 18th in the table and are still searching for their maiden win after 15 rounds.

The source believes that Cremonese would be willing to offer the starlet additional playing time while hoping that he repays them back by helping in their complicated quest to avoid relegation.

Perhaps Ranocchia would indeed find more space at Cremonese, but shifting sides every six months might not be ideal for his development.

Although he isn’t a regular starter at Monza, the Biancorossi are playing positive football under the guidance of Raffaele Palladino, and the young man can link up with other exciting midfielders, the likes of Matteo Pessina and Stefano Sensi.