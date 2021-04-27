Juve’s final Serie A fixture dates confirmed

The dates and times of the final Serie A fixtures of the season have finally been confirmed, with Juventus’s crunch encounters with both Milan clubs set.

The Old Lady are in a battle to finish inside the top-four at present, with five teams currently battling for three spots.

One of the teams on the downward spiral is AC Milan, with their loss against Lazio last night leaving them level on points with both Juve and Napoli, and we will be hoping their woes continue up until our battle with them on Sunday May 9 (7:45 BST/8:45 CEST).

Before that we will make our way to Udine to take on Udinese on Sunday May 2nd (17:00 BST/18:00 CEST) Live on Sky Italia or Premier Sports in the UK.

On Wednesday May 12 we will make the reasonably short trip to Sassuolo, with another evening kick-off (19:45 BST/20:45 CEST), before ending our season with a clash with expectant champions Inter Milan in Turin on Saturday May 15 (17:00 BST/18:00 CEST).

Here is a full list of the remaining Serie fixture dates and times of all the current top six sides, as confirmed by TuttoSport.

Gameweek 35

Crotone-Inter, Saturday 1 at 18.00 – SKY

Milan-Benevento, Saturday 1 at 8.45 pm – DAZN1

Lazio-Genoa, Sunday 2 at 12.30 – DAZN 1

Naples-Cagliari, Sunday 2 at 15.00 – SKY

Sassuolo-Atalanta, Sunday 2 at 15.00 – SKY

Udinese-Juventus, Sunday 2nd at 18.00 – SKY

Gameweek 36

Spezia-Naples, Saturday 8 at 15.00 – SKY

Inter-Sampdoria, Saturday 8 at 18.00 – SKY

Fiorentina-Lazio, Saturday 8 at 8.45 pm – DAZN 1

Parma-Atalanta, Sunday 9 at 15.00 – SKY

Juventus-Milan, Sunday 9 at 8.45 pm – SKY

Gameweek 37

Napoli-Udinese, Tuesday 11 at 8.45 pm – SKY

Atalanta-Benevento, Wednesday 12 at 8.45 pm – SKY

Inter-Roma, Wednesday 12 at 8.45 pm – SKY

Lazio-Parma, Wednesday 12 at 8.45 pm – SKY

Sassuolo-Juventus, Wednesday 12 at 8.45 pm – DAZN 1

Turin-Milan, Wednesday 12 at 8.45 pm – SKY

Gameweek 38

Genoa-Atalanta, Saturday 15 at 15.00 – SKY

Juventus-Inter, Saturday 15 at 18.00 – SKY

Rome-Lazio, Saturday 15 at 8.45 pm – DAZN 1

Fiorentina-Napoli, Sunday 16 at 12.30 – DAZN 1

Milan-Cagliari, Sunday 16 at 8.45 pm – SKY