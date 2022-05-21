Juve’s final squad of the season includes a returning player (Image)

On Saturday night, Juventus will play their final match of the season at the Artemio Franchi Stadium, hosted by Fiorentina. Max Allegri named 21 players for the final round trip to Florence, as posted by the club’s official Twitter account.

For the first time in almost three months, Weston McKennie will be a part of the squad. The American sustained an injury last February during the away fixture against Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. So it remains to be seen if he’ll be deemed fit enough for a second half cameo.

Moreover, the list includes young starlets Fabio Miretti and Marley Ake who have recently become recurring members of the first team. Additionally, Samuel Iling Junior has received his first callup to the senior team.

On the other hand, Danilo, Mattia De Sciglio and Arthur Melo were left at home due to physical issues, therefore ending their season prematurely.