Juve’s finances: The costs of sacking Sarri revealed

Now here’s an experience that Juventus obviously regret.

After five successful seasons at the club, Max Allegri was sent packing due to his failure in winning the Champions League.

Maurizio Sarri was trusted in the hot-seat, but the former Napoli and Chelsea manager only lasted one season in Turin.

The 62-year-old never seemed to be a good fit for the club, and his famous exciting brand of football – otherwise known as “Sarriball” – was rarely witnessed.

Despite securing a 9th league title in a row, Sarri was sacked after just one season in charge because of a disappointing Champions League round of 16 elimination at the hands of Olympique Lyon.

But what was the financial cost that the Bianconeri had to endure in order to separate from the former banker.

According to Calcio e Finanza (as translated by Football Italia), who analysed the Bianconeri’s books leading up to December 31, 2020, the cost of firing Sarri is even larger than previously thought.

The source indicates that the Juventus management will have to keep paying the wages of Sarri and his technical staff until the expiry of their contracts in June 2022.

These wages are valued at €15.457m.

However, the source adds that there are other costs related to the former boss that are worth €1.878m.

Therefore, the total costs of the sacking – as calculated by the report – reach a total of €17.335m.

Since leaving the club, Sarri’s name has been linked with several other clubs, but so far he remains contractually tied to the Old Lady.